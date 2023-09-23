WEST BENGAL 70 YEAR OLD WOMAN BEATEN TO DEATH BY MAID FOR DISTURBING SLEEP

Bidhannagar: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up to death by her domestic help who was engaged to look after her in Baguihati in Kolkata, police said on Saturday. The accused has been arrested.

The matter was revealed when family members examined the CCTV footage of the house eight days after the woman's death. The murder took place on September 11, Bidhannagar police said. The accused, identified as Sophia, allegedly beat up the old woman for repeatedly disturbing her while she was sleeping at night.

DC Aishwarya Sagar of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said the elderly woman, a resident of Anupama Awasan in Baguiati, died on the morning of September 11. Her relatives rushed to the house after hearing the news of her death and her last rites were performed accordingly. Nobody had an iota of doubt that the woman had not passed away under normal circumstances, Sagar said.

On September 19, the family members were going through the CCTV footage of the house when it was revealed that the woman was beaten to death by Sophia After seeing this, the shocked family members filed a complaint against Sophia at Baguihati police station.