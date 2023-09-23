NIA CONFISCATES PROPERTIES OF SFJ CHIEF PANNU IN AMRITSAR CHANDIGARH

New Delhi: In a massive action against the banned terror organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated properties of Pannu, which include 46 Kanal of agricultural property at his ancestral village Khankot in Amritsar district. The official also said that they confiscated his residential property in the Sector 15 area of Chandigarh.

The action, which comes as a big boost to the country’s crackdown on the terror and secessionist network being operated from various countries, including Canada, followed confiscation orders passed by the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali. The agency sleuths also put the hoarding outside the property of Pannu informing him about the anti-terror probe agency's action.

The official said that Pannu has been on NIA’s radar since 2019 when the anti-terror agency had registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.

The NIA in a statement said that investigations revealed that Pannu’s organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was misusing cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth and to instigate them to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. It further emerged during the investigations that Pannu was the main handler and controller of the SFJ.