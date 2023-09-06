ISRO TEAM VISITS JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY EXPLORES POSSIBILITY OF DEVELOPING FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH

Kolkata: Proposed by West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose for providing technological assistance to curb ragging on the Jadavpur University campus, a delegation of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited the University for the second consecutive time on Wednesday.

Two scientists from the ISRO went around the Jadavpur University campus as well as visited the hostel. They also inspected the main areas of the University including all five entry points. The team went to the New Boys' Hostel and Girls' Hostel located on the campus.

After visiting the university campus, the ISRO scientists visited the main hostel. They also inspected the place where the body of the first-year student of the Bengali Department was found about a month ago.

Besides, ISRO representatives also inspected the A2 block. Vice-chancellor of the university, Buddhadeb Sau, was present on the occasion. He accompanied the two representatives of ISRO.

Moreover, professors and officials of the department also helped the ISRO representatives during the detour of the campus. Sources in the Jadavpur University said that ISRO has been investigating whether it is possible to install facial recognition technology in the hostel.

It is also being gauged whether it is possible to create a cloud to develop a database of the students staying in the hostel. With the help of facial recognition technology, it will be possible to identify outsiders at ease. It is also being seen whether there is infrastructure for using artificial intelligence (AI) on the campus gate.

The ISRO scientists also looked into whether there is any possibility of video analytics and target fixing. Their report will be submitted to the main office of ISRO. Only then the proposals can be implemented. Notably, the University Grants Commission (UGC) delegation has visited the university ahead of the ISRO delegation's visit.