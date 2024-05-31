'You Are Deeply Missed': Mahesh Babu Remembers Late Father Krishna on Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu remembered his father and veteran actor Krishna on his birth anniversary. The actor took to social media to pay tribute to his late father on his 81st birth anniversary.

On his social media handle, Mahesh Babu shared a vintage photo of his late father and penned, "Happy birthday Nanna… you are deeply missed, and will always live on in every memory of mine!♥️♥️♥️"

Krishna, originally named Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, starring in over 350 films. He also ventured into production and direction, receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in 2009. He debuted in 1965 with the romantic drama Thene Manasulu directed by Adurthi Subba Rao and left a lasting legacy before his demise on November 15, 2022, in Hyderabad.

Turning to Mahesh Babu's professional front, he gears up for his collaboration with SS Rajamouli in the much-anticipated SSMB29. This venture, akin to Rajamouli's previous blockbusters like Magadheera, Baahubali, and RRR is mounted on a lavish scale. The film is said to be a thrilling jungle adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones. SSMB29 spans various global locales including Germany's Black Forest and the Amazon rainforest, showcasing Mahesh Babu in eight distinct avatars.

Following the humungous success of RRR, which clinched an Academy Award for Best Original Song, SS Rajamouli teams up with composer MM Keeravaani, yet againg for SSMB29. Backed by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, this ambitious project sets high expectations within the industry and among fans eagerly awaiting its release.