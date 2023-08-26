JU INTERIM VC CONTACTS ISRO TEAM OF SCIENTISTS TO VISIT CAMPUS

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) interim Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on Saturday spoke to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists seeking technological assistance for curbing ragging. The move comes a day after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose approached ISRO chairman S Somanath in this regard and asked JU authorities to take up the matter.

Sau and the ISRO scientists discussed on ways in which they can help to address the problem. A delegation from ISRO will soon visit JU to take up the matter further.

"We have told ISRO about our requirements. We have around 15,000 stakeholders here. ISRO has told us that it can be identified as to who is entering and exiting the gates. But, there are several other problems," Sau told ETV Bharat.

Sau expressed doubts as to how much satellite image sensing or tracking through phone numbers would be effective at JU or whether such technology at all exists. He said that a final call on the issue will be taken only after a delegation from ISRO visits the university campus. The Raj Bhawan will inform the university about the date of the visit.

Meanwhile, police as well as the university's internal inquiry committee report have hinted that the first-year Bengali department student who died after falling from the main hostel of JU was a victim of ragging. Thus, the university is taking all measures to curb ragging menace in the campus.

According to sources, Sau contacted ISRO via video conference. Even though there were complaints of ragging in the past, nothing much has been done to curb it. In view of the latest incident, demands for installing CCTV cameras in the campus and hostels have come up from various quarters.