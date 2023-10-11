Kulti (West Bengal): A contractor was shot dead by some miscreants in the Chinakudi locality under the Kulti police station area in Asansol area of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The miscreants fired six bullets at contractor Shambhunath Mishra, 55, who was having tea at a stall. Upon being informed, police officials rushed to the crime spot and took the grievously injured Mishra to Asansol District Hospital. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

The incident triggered panic in the locality and the family members of the deceased contractor were in a state of shock after the incident. The deceased was a resident of the Chinakudi locality situated in the Kulti area of Asansol.

Sources in the family member of the deceased contractor said that he had his own business and also worked on contractual assignments offered by various other companies. As usual, Mishra left home at 7 a.m. and was having tea at a stall close to his house when he was shot dead.

As per the eyewitnesses, two motorcycle-borne miscreants appeared on the scene and repeatedly fired at him from point-blank range. Miscreants fired six rounds at him. The deceased's brother-in-law, Arvind Tiwari, who was at the district hospital, said, "My brother-in-law had three gunshot injuries. He sustained bullet injuries on his head, stomach, and one of his hands. I didn't think he had any enemies. Maybe the murder could be the fallout of business rivalry." Deceased Mishra's wife Neelam Mishra said, "I am clueless about my husband's death."