WEST BENGAL CLASS 8 GIRL ASSAULTED BULLIED WITH HOMOSEXUAL SLURS IN HOSTEL PARENTS LODGE COMPLAINT

North 24 Parganas: A student of class 8 was allegedly assaulted, bullied and abused with homosexual slurs by her classmates at a hostel in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The girl was reportedly injured and her parents lodged a complaint at Deganga police station demanding action against the accused. They have brought her back home.

The incident took place at the hostel of Frontpage Girls Academy in Hadipur near Deganga railway station on Saturday. The matter came to light the next day after the girl's mother went to meet her in the hostel. The girl's mother said that the school authorities not only refused to pay any heed to them but also asked them to take away their ward home.

An official of Deganga police station said the matter is being investigated and the school authorities are being questioned in this connection.

The girl, a resident of Falta in South 24 Parganas district was taken to the hospital for treatment after she returned home. "My classmates had been bullying me for the last few days but on Saturday they assaulted me after our teacher in-charge had left the room. When I thought about complaining to the headmistress I heard that my classmates had already complained against me. When the headmistress came to our room, my classmates started abusing me with homosexual slurs in front of her. But, she did not scold them and expressed her displeasure towards me," the girl said.

The girl's mother, who went to visit the hostel on Sunday learnt about the incident from her daughter. "My daughter and another student was beaten up by a group of five-six students. A security guard had also seen them being assaulted and took them to the teacher-in-charge but the latter did not take any action. We were not informed anything by the school authorities although my daughter was injured," the girl's mother said.

The girl's parents complained to the headmistress about the matter . The headmistress asked them to speak to the school management, who asked them to take the girl home for the time being.

