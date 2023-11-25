New Delhi/Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started an investigation against Mahua Moitra in connection with the 'cash-for-query' case. Following the recommendation of the Lokpal, the CBI has started a preliminary investigation against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Maitra in connection with the case.

CBI sources said on Saturday that a preliminary case has been registered against Moitra, who represents the Krisnanagar constituency in the Lower House of the Parliament.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey complained to the Lokpal and alleged that Mahua Moitra had taken bribes for asking questions in the Parliament. The BJP MP also accused Mahua of compromising national security for financial gain. The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has already investigated the allegations against Mahua, a Trinamool Congress leader, and has recommended to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she should be disqualified as an MP.

Dubey allegedly accused Moitra of compromising national security and pointed out that Darshan Hiranandani was allowed by her to access her login and ask questions in Lok Sabha on her behalf. The ethics panel has 15 members of which only six are from the Opposition

Trinamool Congress general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "This is a political conspiracy by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). They are misusing the CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate). Other central investigative agencies are working as front organisations. Since the BJP is repeatedly losing in West Bengal, they are selectively targeting Trinamool leaders."

A combative Mahua Moitra said that neither the Lokpal nor the CBI has made anything official. "Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. “Sources” telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt (sic)," Moitra said in a post on X. (With PTI inputs)