New Delhi: Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee will adopt its draft report in relation to 'cash-for-query' allegations levelled against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Sources said the committee's draft resolution will recommend disqualification of Moitra.

The committee proceedings is based on a complaint lodged by BJP MP Nishikant who submitted it to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

It is learnt that the committee will take a grim view of the charges against Moitra. The TMC MP had last time accused the committee chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking her filthy and personal questions in the last meeting before she staged an walk out in rage along with opposition members.

Sources said the committee will make a recommendation against Moitra in its report to Speaker Birla amid a possibility of dissent notes from opposition members.

The committee is also expected to underline its unhappiness at the conduct of some opposition members during its proceedings and make a mention of it in its recommendations to the House, a source added.

They said the committee may make recommendation against BSP member Danish Ali, who was loudest in his attack on Sonkar's "indecent and personal" questions to Moitra.

Sonkar had described the conduct of members like Danish Ali and JD (U)'s Giridhari Yadav unethical.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from BSP, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, CPI(M) and JDU.

So far, the draft report has not been circulated to the members of the committee, sources in the opposition said.