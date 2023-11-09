Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitro on Thursday slammed the "leaking" of the ethics panel report and sought the attention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging it to be a violation of the rules. Moitra has written a letter to Birla in this regard.

A media channel claimed to have accessed the ethics panel report that recommended Moitra's disqualification. In her letter to Birla, which Moitra shared on her X handle, the MP alleged of a serious breach of Rule 257(2) contained in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha where the ethics committee's report on her alleged unethical conduct was accessed by a media channel on November 8, a day before it was scheduled to be tabled before the committee.

"There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate," he letter read.

Moitra said it was "shocking" for this particular media channel to get access to the report since it is majority owned by Adani Group, against whom she had raised issues pertaining to corporate fraud and breach of financial and securities regulations in the Lok Sabha. She further alleged that the group is under scanner for a Rs 13000 crore coal scam and its share-holding pattern raises suspicion of violating the securities regulations.

Moitra said she wanted to put it on record the "egregious breach" and seek urgent attention of the Speaker.

According to sources, the ethics panel's report has recommended Moitra's disqualification. The panel will finalise the recommendation at its meeting. The 500-page report that was circulated to members yesterday, allegedly accused Moitra of compromising national security and pointed out that Darshan Hiranandani was allowed by her to access her login and ask question in Lok Sabha on her behalf. The proceedings of ethics committee are based on a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.