New Delhi: Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar has submitted the report of the panel on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to the office of Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Friday.

The Committee, at a meeting on Thursday, had adopted by majority the report that recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House for accepting "illegal gratifications" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament at his behest.

The committee recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha for "unethical conduct" and "contempt of the House '. Six of the 10 members present at the Committee meeting on Thursday voted in support of the 479-page report while four opposition members recorded their disapproval.