P K Mishra to Continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

By PTI

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

P K Mishra, a former IAS officer, has been reappointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary. His appointment will come into effect from June 10.

File photo of P K Mishra (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Former IAS officer P K Mishra has been re-appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said. His appointment will come into effect from June 10, 2024, it said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order said.

P K MISHRA

