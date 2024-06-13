Jammu and Kashmir Govt Makes National Anthem Mandatory at Morning Assemblies in Schools

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department (SED) has made it mandatory that morning assemblies in all educational institutes must begin with the National Anthem, adhering to standard protocol “in order to maintain uniformity” across educational insitutions in the Union Territory.

In a circular issued by Principal Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department, Alok Kumar, the guidelines emphasize the importance of morning assemblies in promoting unity, discipline, and a positive start to the school day. "Morning assemblies have proven to be an invaluable ritual in the schooling system, fostering moral integrity, a shared sense of community, and mental tranquility," the circular stated.

Kumar, in the circular, noted that this important tradition is not being consistently observed across schools in Jammu and Kashmir. "To ensure uniformity, it is imperative that all stakeholders conduct morning assemblies according to the guidelines," he added.

The guidelines specify that the morning assembly should last 20 minutes, with all students and teachers gathering in the designated area at the start of the school day. "Morning assembly should begin with the national anthem as per standard protocol. It has been noted that this practice is not uniformly observed across schools in the Union Territory,” read the circular ," the circular concluded.

The circular said that in order to inculcate leadership qualities and upgrade the skills as envisaged under the NEP 2020, three to four students and teachers shall compulsorily give awareness and motivational talks on a daily basis during the morning assemblies on various topics ranging from autobiographies, inspirational talks and daily announcements.