UTTARAKHAND TIGER DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT ON RUDRAPUR HALDWANI HIGHWAY

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The tragic news of tiger's death in a road accident in Tanda area on Rudrapur-Haldwani road of Terai Central Forest Division, has spread an air of gloom in the area. The accident also caused injury to a car-borne man who had to be hospitalised. Forest department officials after being apprised of the news, rushed to the spot.

Soon after the news spread, people gathered around the place. They informed that the tiger was hit by a vehicle and later succumbed. The injured person has been sent to Sushila Tiwari Hospital. Forest Range Officer Roop Narayan Gautam said the tiger, a male died on the spot. It was estimated to be aged around 14 years.

This is not the first fatal incident involving animals in the area that is surrounded by forests from both sides. There is frequent movement of wild animals on this route. There are plenty of reports of animal deaths in the past.

Recently, at this same place, a tiger was seen crossing the road with its four cubs. The video of the movement had gone viral. Especially on the highway, there is a possibility of animals getting hit by speeding vehicles.