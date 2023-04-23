Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh A twoyearold tiger died under mysterious circumstances a few minutes after it came out of a forest area and entered a crop field in Uttar Pradesh s Lakhimpur Kheri Forest officials suspect the big cat was poisoned and sent the carcass for postmortemDeputy Director DTR buffer Sundaresh said Initially we thought that it was poisoned by someone and we searched for a poisoned carcass but could not find any near the spot where the tiger died Since the tiger s death is always a sensitive matter we registered an FIR and started our investigation The autopsy suggested it was nearly 2 years old its molar and premolar teeth also confirmed its age said an IANS report After examining the carcass we found that it was ill and there was no food in the stomach Also a sharp bone had punctured the stomach wall and it led to septicaemia which probably caused its death the official saidAlso Read Uttarakhand Corbett officials using trap camera to locate tiger that killed bikerHowever a detailed autopsy report is awaited Sundaresh said We are checking the stripes of the tiger in our database and it is expected that it had migrated either from the Kishanpur range or the Mailani range of forests That the tiger died just a few minutes after it came out of the forest sparked suspicions initially over the cause of its deathHowever the sharp bone piercing its stomach led to another theory about its death The officials are saying that the exact reason for the big cat s death could be known only after reports of a fullfledged autopsy would come out