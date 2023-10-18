DEVOTEES THRONG DHARI DEVI TEMPLE AS NAVRATRI BEGINS

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): The Dhari Devi Temple, nestled on the picturesque banks of the Alaknanda River in the enchanting region of Uttarakhand, holds a special place in the hearts of the devout. This sacred abode is dedicated to Goddess Dhari, revered as the guardian deity of the revered 'Char Dhams' in Hinduism. The temple's allure lies in a mystical belief that the idol of Goddess Dhari Devi undergoes a remarkable transformation three times a day, embodying the essence of a girl in the morning, maturing into a woman in the afternoon, and ultimately taking on the guise of an elderly lady as twilight descends. This captivating phenomenon draws a multitude of pilgrims, who flock to this sacred site, especially during the auspicious festival of Navratri.

Legend weaves a profound narrative into the tapestry of the Dhari Devi Temple. The temple's historical significance is deeply intertwined with the revered sage Adi Shankaracharya, who, it is believed, found solace and inspiration in this hallowed ground. It was here that he offered his devout worship to Goddess Dhari. This temple stands as a testament to the spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand, with the goddess serving as its cherished protector. The temple's devoted priest, Sachidanand Pandey, attests to the annual pilgrimage surge during Navratri, underscoring the enduring reverence for the goddess.

The temple's location adds to its mystique, as it is perched alongside the pristine waters of the Alaknanda River in Shari Devi village, a radiant gem amidst the Himalayan landscape. Moreover, the folklore surrounding Dhari Devi extends to Adi Guru Shankaracharya and the Pandavas, who are believed to have offered their devotion to this divine deity.

However, what adds an element of somber contemplation to the temple's history is the tragic event of 2013. Locals attribute the devastating floods that year to the goddess's wrath, unleashed due to the displacement of her sacred idol from its original sanctum sanctorum to make way for a hydel-power project. The relocation of the deity, they believe, triggered her ire, culminating in a catastrophic cloudburst that swept through the Kedarnath valley, obliterating the entire shrine town and claiming numerous lives. The calamity left an indelible scar on Uttarakhand's landscape, underscoring the profound connection between the goddess and the land.