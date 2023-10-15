New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended festival greetings to the people on the occasion of the fist day of Navratri celebrations on Sunday. In his wishes, the Prime Minister said that he prayed to the Goddess to bestow good fortune, bliss and prosperity on the people of the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi posted his wishes in Hindi roughly translated to: "Many happy Navratri wishes to the countrymen. May Shakti Pradayini Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health in everyone's life. Hail mother Goddess!"

As part of this, PM Modi offered prayers to Goddess Shailpurti, also known as Parvati, daughter of mountain king Himavat and worshipped as the first incarnation of Goddess Durga. PM said in a post on X: "Millions of prayers at the feet of Mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. He is requested to bless the people of the country with strength and prosperity".

Navratri marks the celebration of the victory of Goddess Durga who descended from her heavenly abode and fought against the demon king named Mahishasur. The celestial event marked the victory of good over evil, according to scriptures.