PM Modi extends Navratri greetings to people; wishes for prosperity and happiness
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended festival greetings to the people on the occasion of the fist day of Navratri celebrations on Sunday. In his wishes, the Prime Minister said that he prayed to the Goddess to bestow good fortune, bliss and prosperity on the people of the country.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi posted his wishes in Hindi roughly translated to: "Many happy Navratri wishes to the countrymen. May Shakti Pradayini Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health in everyone's life. Hail mother Goddess!"
नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां शैलपुत्री के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि वंदन। उनसे प्रार्थना है कि वे देश के जन-जन को शक्ति और समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद दें। pic.twitter.com/JdyL0aOe9p— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2023
As part of this, PM Modi offered prayers to Goddess Shailpurti, also known as Parvati, daughter of mountain king Himavat and worshipped as the first incarnation of Goddess Durga. PM said in a post on X: "Millions of prayers at the feet of Mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. He is requested to bless the people of the country with strength and prosperity".
Navratri marks the celebration of the victory of Goddess Durga who descended from her heavenly abode and fought against the demon king named Mahishasur. The celestial event marked the victory of good over evil, according to scriptures.
देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। शक्ति प्रदायिनी मां दुर्गा हर किसी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएं। जय माता दी!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2023
During the nine-day-long festival, Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga's nine incarnations in a bid to seek her blessings. This period marks ritualistic fasts by some. The festival sees the devotees cleaning up their houses, wearing new clothes, holding family gatherings and reciting shlokas in praise of the Goddess.