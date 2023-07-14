Army team carries rescue ops at a village in Laksar area of Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The Laksar region in Uttarkhand's Haridwar close to the Uttar Pradesh border has been witnessing unprecedented flooding. More than 50 villages have been marooned in floodwaters. People are forced to take refuge on the terraces of their houses or higher places. A team of 70 soldiers drawn from the Army was the first to arrive at the affected areas. Local MLA Umesh Sharma was accompanying the Army rescue team. More than 50 villages are completely submerged in floodwaters. The Army rescue team distributed medicines among the needy persons

Flood-hit people have taken shelter on the roofs of their houses. A team of ETV Bharat reporters were accompanying the Army rescue team. The Army rescue team riding on powered motor boats visited the Sherpura village in the Khanpur area. It took almost two hours to cover the distance, which was a 20 minutes drive. The journey to the village started around 6 pm. The rescue team arrived at the flood-affected village at around 8.30 pm.

While approaching the village, the Army boats hit several trees or deviated from the designated route. On several occasions, the bottom of the boats was stuck or hit the raised platform submerged in floodwaters. More than 22,000 people living in several villages have been affected by the floodwaters. Persistent rainfall and a breach in the Sonali river dam caused flooding in Laksar town and adjoining areas in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. The Sonali River dam had breached near Kuan Kheda village. The Sonali river dam breached near Kuan Kheda village. As soon as the dam breached, the water of the river gushed down to the other side leading to flooding of the Laksar area, said an official.

