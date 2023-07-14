Guwahati (Assam): The Assam flood crisis continues to worsen as the dam authorities in neighbouring Bhutan released excess water from the Kurishu Dam. Hence, several districts in Lower Assam are inundated with rainwater. The Assam government has issued a warning to district administrations across the state. The Bhutan government has already informed the Assam government of releasing the water from the Kurishu dam.

The water level of the Kurishu dam is sufficient enough to affect the districts of Barpeta, Bangaigaon and Nalbari in Assam. The Kurishu dam and the Otjer river waters from Bhutan causing severe damage to these districts during the rainy season for the past few years. There was no advance notice of the opening of the dam. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma tweeted that waters from the Kurishu dam will be released.

The Kurishu Dam authorities announced the release of water on July 13. According to the information issued by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited, the company that operates the dam, the excess in the reservoir has been released at 12 am on July 14 and the release of water has been stopped by 9 am.

"The Bhutan government has informed excess water will be released from the Kurishu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist the people in every possible way in case the water breaches the Beki and Manah rivers," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma tweeted on Thursday night.

There are currently 179 villages in 19 Revenue Circles of Assam affected by the latest floods. Floods destroyed 2,211.99 hectares of crops across Assam. In all, 14,328 people have been affected by floods in the Chirang district. Kurichu river, the main tributary of the Manah, is located in the Mung district of Bhutan. The river flows from Tibet where it is called Lhozhag Nub Qu.