UP MINOR STUDENT RAPED BY SCHOOL VAN DRIVER

Kanpur (UP): In a shocking incident, a school van driver allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl student while his female friend filmed the act and uploaded it social media at Rura Police Station area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. On seeing the video on social media, the family members and relatives questioned the girl, who explained what happened, leading to the arrest of the accused.

According to the police, the girl student to a woman’s house and committed the rape. After 15 days, the victim’s parents came to know about the incident through relatives and filed a police complaint. After this, the police nabbed the man and interrogated him. Rura Police Station chief Samar Bahadur Yadav said, "We have taken the accused Naushad into custody on the complaint of the girl's father. Action will be taken by filing a case under the rape and POCSO Act."

According to the victim’s father, the people in the neighboring house had gone to visit their relatives 15 days ago and there was only one woman left in the house at the time. She called the girl and asked her to spend the night at her place. "My daughter after taking my permission went to her house to sleep", the father said.

The woman later called the school van driver, Naushad, who came there and molested the girl. The woman uploaded the recorded video on social media. The daughter, out of fear, did not tell anyone about the incident. However, it all got exposed after the video came to the notice of her relatives.