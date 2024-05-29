ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Cops in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

By PTI

Published : May 29, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district engaged in a gunfight with Naxalites, resulting in the death of two insurgents. This encounter adds to the ongoing conflict, with 118 Naxalite casualties recorded this year in separate operations.

Security forces conducting a search operation (ANI photo)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said. The gunfight took place in a forest under Madded police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites along with weapons were recovered from the spot, he said. The operation was still underway and further details were awaited, he said. With this incident, 118 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On May 23, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border. On May 10, 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

Ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30. Before that, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the state's Kanker district on April 16, according to police.

