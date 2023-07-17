RANCHI MINOR GIRL GANGRAPED WHILE RETURNING HOME FROM PARTY 10 HELD

Ranchi: A minor girl was was gangraped while she was returning home after attending a party in Ranchi on Sunday.

The police arrested 10 people in connection with the case. According to the information received from sources, the minor was returning home after partying with friends when she was raped by those youths in Doranda police station area.

Also read: Rajasthan: Minor gangraped at hockey ground; three arrested

The accused was arrested after the girl identified them, police said. Ranchi City SP Shubhanshu Jain said further investigation is going on. Two days ago, four youths had gangraped a minor in the Sadar Police Station area.

Police said the latest incident took place on Sunday night at around 11 pm. The information was received by the police at around 6 am on Monday. As soon as the information was received, Hatia DSP Raja Kumar Mitra and Pundag police station in-charge Vivek Kumar and a police team of Argora, Doranda police station launched a manhunt and took 10 boys into custody by 9 am. The girl identified three of them. Further action is going on in the matter.

Shot fired in broad daylight in Ranchi

The sounds of gunshot in broad daylight in the Lalpur police station area of the capital Ranchi created panic among people. According to the police, the criminals fled after one round of firing. It was followed by a stampede in the area as people ran to and fro for cover. Cops are investigating the case, said Ranchi City SP Shubhanshu Jain.