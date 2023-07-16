RAJASTHAN MINOR GANGRAPED AT HOCKEY GROUND THREE ARRESTED

Jodhpur (Maharashtra): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at the JNVU hockey ground in the wee hours of Sunday at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, following which three youths have been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan said that a minor boy and a girl, residents of the Ajmer district had come to Jodhpur on Saturday night. "The duo stayed at a guest house in the Paota area. The manager of the guest house Suresh kept them in separate rooms and then tried to rape her. When the victim resisted, the hotel manager threw her and the minor boy outside the guest house," Duhan said.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: Minor girl gangraped; POCSO case against school attendant, friends

"While the duo was roaming on the road, they were intercepted by three youths near the Pavta intersection, who promised to drop them at the railway station. The victim and the minor boy went with the three youth. However, in the middle of their journey, the trio forcibly took the girl to the hockey stadium at around 4-5 am, where they gang-raped her. They held the minor boy hostage," the senior police official said.

Duhan further said that Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ravidutt Gaur reached the crime spot and instructed officials to trace the accused. Another senior police official said that the cops with the use of technology traced the location of the accused and arrested them within three hours.

According to the police official, the statement of the victim has been recorded. The accused have been identified as Samundar Singh Bhati (22), a resident of Barmer's Undu, Bhattam Singh (22), a resident of Ajmer, Osian, and Dharampal Singh (20).

Police said that Suresh has also been arrested for trying to rape the minor and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. "The accused will be produced in a fast-track court," added Duhan.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Man swallows live lizard after being accused of rape in Kanpur