Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a teacher has been booked for alleged repeated sexual assault of a minor girl in Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, sources told ETV Bharat. Police have arrested the accused teacher and booked him under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act even as the medical test of the girl is underway, sources said.

A top police officer while confirming the development said that on Sunday, a complaint was lodged by the father of the girl at Police Station Bomai. In his complaint, the father of the girl alleged that the accused teacher has been repeatedly sexually assaulting his daughter for the last three years. Following the complaint, police swung into action and arrested the accused teacher in the case, a police official said.

He said that a case under the POCSO Act has also been lodged against the accused given that the girl is a minor. In the meantime, the girl has been sent for medical examination to ascertain the alleged sexual assault. Further investigation into the case is going on, he said. Pertinently, the arrest of the teacher comes over a month after police arrested an Arabic teacher at a private school in Srinagar for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two minor girls at the school.

The accused was identified as Satar Beigh (42), son of Nabar Beigh, a resident of Gurez district in north Kashmir's Bandipora and presently staying at Hyderpora area of Srinagar. Beigh was an Arabic teacher at Holy Faith School located in Rawalpora area of uptown Srinagar. “molesting and sexually assaulting” two minor girl students of class 4th & 5th in the school, the police spokesman said.

A FIR has been registered under the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Sadar Police Station Srinagar in this regard, he added.