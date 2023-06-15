JAMMU AND KASHMIR TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING TWO MINOR GIRLS AT SRINAGAR SCHOOL

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir In a shocking incident an Arabic teacher at a private school has been arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two minor girls at a private school in Srinagar district of Kashmir police said on Wednesday A spokesman for the Srinagar Police identified the accused as Satar Beigh 42 son of Nabar Beigh a resident of Gurez district in north Kashmir s Bandipora and presently staying at Hyderpora SrinagarBeigh an Arabic teacher at Holy Faith School located at Rawalpora in uptown Srinagar has been arrested for “molesting and sexually assaulting two minor girl students of class 4th amp 5th in the school the police spokesman said A FIR has been registered under the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act in Sadar Police Station Srinagar in this regard he added Also read School principal arrested on molestation charges in Srinagar policeThe shocking incident comes over a week after a school principal was arrested in a molestation case on the outskirts of Srinagar The accused identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir a resident of Zadibal area of Srinagar Mir was working as Principal of Govt Higher Secondary School Gund Hassi Bhat on the outskirts of Srinagar The accused was arrested and booked in FIR no 312023 Us 354D 294 amp 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng Police Station A senior police officer had then told ETV Bharat that the victim in her complaint alleged that the accused principal Mir had threatened and stalked her and also used obscene words against her