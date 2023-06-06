SCHOOL PRINCIPAL ARRESTED ON MOLESTATION CHARGES IN SRINAGAR POLICE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a government school principal was arrested on Tuesday in a molestation case, police said. The accused has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Rasool Mir, a resident of Zadibal area of Srinagar. Mir is working as Principal of Govt Higher Secondary School Gund Hassi Bhat on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A police spokesman said that the accused has been arrested and booked in FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng Police Station. The nature of the case was not immediately known. Police did not tell whether the arrested was accused of molestation by any teacher of girl student.

A senior police officer while talking to ETV Bharat over the matter said that the police had received a complaint into the matter a few days ago. Following the complaint, police swung into action and arrested the accused after preliminary investigation today, the police officer said. “We cannot divulge any further information about the case or about the victim of molestation because the investigation is going on in the case.

In her complaint, the victim has alleged that accused principal Mir had threatened and stalked her, besides using obscene words against her.

