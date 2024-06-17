Gunshots Break Morning Silence In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora, 1 terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday. Officials said the security forces surrounded Aragam village of Bandipora district in the early hours of Monday morning following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.

“After the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they fired indiscriminately, triggering an encounter in which one terrorist has been killed so far. The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained. The operation is still going on in the area,” officials said. Earlier, some gunshots were heard in the village in the early hours.



Gunshots were heard on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after which the area was cordoned off. (ANI Video)

Gunshots were heard on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after which the area was cordoned off. Officials said that some gunshots were heard in Aragam village of Bandipora district in the wee hours of Monday morning.

"Immediately afterwards, security forces cordoned off the area and started searches. Gunshots stopped after sometime while the search operation is still going on in the area," officials said.

The valley has seen a spate of attacks in recent times, with heightened terrorist activities keeping the security establishment on tenterhook. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday advised the security forces to crush militancy in J&K and ensure a smooth, safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra. In light of the firm orders from the Centre, the security forces are expected to carry out some massive anti-militancy operations to target the terrorists and their supporters in the coming days in J&K.

Shah asked security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to get breakthrough in counter-insurgency operations.

As many as nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan lost their lives as the union territory witnessed four terror attacks within a week, raising security alarm. At the meeting, officials briefed Shah on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In the wake of the attacks, the security forces are tightening measures and are looking forward to intensifying the counter-terror operations in the region in the coming days.

“The operations against the terrorists will be carried out in line with the prime minister's directive,” a security official said. (With agency inputs)