New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday junked a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera for quashing criminal proceedings against him in connection with remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Uttar Pradesh government submitted before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta that with the chargesheet ready, the trial must proceed.

The bench noted Khera's apologies and said an offence cannot be wished away. “But now, you go on seeking apologies and apologies….”, the bench told senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing Khera. Justice Mehta said, “wishing away an offence, is that possible?” Dismissing the plea filed by Khera, the bench said it was not inclined to entertain the matter.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash the criminal proceedings against Khera over his alleged comment against the PM, which was made at a press conference in Mumbai. In October last year, the apex court issued notice on Khera’s plea against the Allahabad High Court order, which declined to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera moved the apex court against the order passed by the High Court on August 17. Khera had tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks. In March this year, the apex court had clubbed three FIRs registered against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.