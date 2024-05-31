Andhra Pradesh: Senior IPS Officer AB Venkateswara Rao Reinstated after SC Ruling

Amaravati : The Andhra Pradesh government has reinstated senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV). Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy issued orders accordingly. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) recently lifted the suspension imposed by the state government on the senior IPS officer.

AB Venkateswara Rao is set to retire on the same day on Friday when he received his reinstatement order. In the latest order, the state government appointed him as the commissioner of printing and stationery and store purchaser. The orders have been issued to this effect.

The YSRCP Congress party government had suspended AB Venkateswara Rao over allegations of irregularities in procurement of defence equipment. Despite holding the rank of Director General, he was repeatedly suspended over the last five years without being given a posting. The YSRCP government has slapped cases on him. ABV then approached CAT, which upheld his suspension. Subsequently, he moved the High Court, which revoked his suspension.

Challenging the High Court's verdict, the state government approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that an officer in service should not be kept under suspension for more than two years, thereby finding fault with the continuation of ABV's suspension.

Following the Supreme Court's orders, the state government gave posting to AB Venkateswara Rao. However, the government suspended him later for the same reasons. On May 8, CAT ordered that ABV's suspension was invalid and that he should be reinstated immediately. For over 22 days, he was not reinstated, and the government challenged the orders in the High Court.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued orders refusing to stay the CAT directives. AB Venkateswara Rao presented the High Court orders to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and the State Chief Electoral Officer's office. Consequently, the state government finally issued orders reinstating him into service.