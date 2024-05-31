ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh: Senior IPS Officer AB Venkateswara Rao Reinstated after SC Ruling

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, who was suspended by the Andhra Pradesh government over allegations of irregularities in procurement of defence equipment, was reinstated on Friday, the day that marked his retirement. The reinstatement came after the officer moved the High Court, which revoked his suspension.

Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao reinstated on May 31, 2024.
Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao reinstated on May 31, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati : The Andhra Pradesh government has reinstated senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao (ABV). Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy issued orders accordingly. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) recently lifted the suspension imposed by the state government on the senior IPS officer.

AB Venkateswara Rao is set to retire on the same day on Friday when he received his reinstatement order. In the latest order, the state government appointed him as the commissioner of printing and stationery and store purchaser. The orders have been issued to this effect.

The YSRCP Congress party government had suspended AB Venkateswara Rao over allegations of irregularities in procurement of defence equipment. Despite holding the rank of Director General, he was repeatedly suspended over the last five years without being given a posting. The YSRCP government has slapped cases on him. ABV then approached CAT, which upheld his suspension. Subsequently, he moved the High Court, which revoked his suspension.

Challenging the High Court's verdict, the state government approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that an officer in service should not be kept under suspension for more than two years, thereby finding fault with the continuation of ABV's suspension.

Following the Supreme Court's orders, the state government gave posting to AB Venkateswara Rao. However, the government suspended him later for the same reasons. On May 8, CAT ordered that ABV's suspension was invalid and that he should be reinstated immediately. For over 22 days, he was not reinstated, and the government challenged the orders in the High Court.

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued orders refusing to stay the CAT directives. AB Venkateswara Rao presented the High Court orders to Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and the State Chief Electoral Officer's office. Consequently, the state government finally issued orders reinstating him into service.

TAGGED:

APIPS OFFICERAB VENKATESWARA RAOANDHRA PRADESHAP IPS OFFICER REINSTATED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.