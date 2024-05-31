ETV Bharat / entertainment

Malaika Arora's Cryptic Post Talks About 'Love and Support' Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 31, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Malaika Arora shares a cryptic post about love and support, amid rumours of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. The message has sparked speculation and interpretation among fans and media.

Malaika Arora's Cryptic Post Hints at Emotional Support Amid Breakup Rumours with Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, amid rumours of her breakup with actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, shared a cryptic post on her social media handle that has sparked considerable interest among fans and media outlets alike. The post, shared on Friday morning, conveyed a message about 'love and support', which has sparked a flurry of speculation, with many believing it to be a subtle reference to her current emotional state.

The post shared on her Instagram Story read, "The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them." This touching message hinted at a deep sense of gratitude for those who provide genuine emotional support. The timing of this post, amid the rumours surrounding her relationship status, has led to widespread interpretation.

Malaika Arora's Cryptic Post Hints at Emotional Support Amid Breakup Rumours with Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora's Cryptic Post (Photo: Malaika Arora's IG Story)

Earlier in the day, a credible source reported that Malaika and Arjun had amicably parted ways, citing that they would maintain a dignified silence on the matter and not allow anyone to dissect their relationship. However, neither Malaika nor Arjun has provided an official statement confirming or denying the breakup rumors.

The couple, who made their relationship official in 2019, have faced rumours of a breakup before this as well. Last year, similar rumours made headlines, with some even suggesting that Arjun had moved on to date Kusha Kapila. However, the Masaba Masaba 2 actor later took to her social media handle to quash these reports.

