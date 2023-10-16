New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday issued notice on a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera against the Allahabad High Court order, which declined to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice on Khera’s plea and sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and others. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Khera, contended that proceedings in the matter be stayed. Khera moved the apex court against the order passed by the high court on August 17. The apex court also issued notice on the interim relief sought in the plea. Khera had tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

In March this year, the apex court had clubbed three FIRs lodged against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.