RAM RAMAPATI BANK IN VARANASI TO SEND TOYS FOR RAM TEMPLE AHEAD OF CONSECRATION

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration, which is scheduled for January 22, some special toys, including a bow and an arrow, an elephant and a horse will be sent to Ayodhya from Ram Ramapati Bank of Kashi in Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Ramapati Bank is a Lord Ram Temple where he sits in child form and this is the only temple in Kashi where a toy is offered to Lord Ram. The artefacts in the Ram Ramapati Bank were made by the artisans of Kashi and some of the toys have been donated by the devotees of Ram Ramapati Bank.

On the occasion of the Grand Ram Mandir consecration, there is an atmosphere of happiness across the country. Those who are in Ayodhya want to visit Ayodhya, but those who are from outside districts also want to reach there for the darshan of Ram Lalla. Ram Lalla can be seen in Banaras, which is known as Ram Ramapati Bank.

Sunil, who operates Ram Ramapati Bank, said, "The grand temple of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22. There is happiness not only in the country, but also in the world, which we can not express in words. There is a desire within every person that we should go there and see Ram Lalla sitting in the temple of Ayodhya." "Ram Ramapati Bank, which is located in Varanasi. We are a family, who run the bank. Here is the child form of Ram Lalla is present in Ayodhya. What can be the best gift for a child? When you reach home and your child wants to see a toy in your hand as a gift for himself. Ram Lalla is also like that," he said.

He further stated, "Here Ram Lalla is in child form. Toys are offered to them from time to time. Toys are offered here not only by us, but also by the members and devotees of the bank. We also wish that Ram Ramapati Bank would be invited on the same day so that we can go from here with toys for Ram Lalla. These toys will be sent from Ram Lalla of Varanasi to Ram Lalla of Ayodhya. Even if we don't get an invitation, whenever we go, we will take wooden, plastic, rubber and other metal toys for Ram Lalla," he added.

He further said, "Ram Ramapati Bank has been located in Kashi. This bank was founded by our great grandfather Das Channulal. We are the fifth generation. This bank was set up in 1926 by the late Das Channulal. Presently, the manager is Das Basudev Prasad, who is serving the bank, along with his grandson. This bank is a bank that does not accept any type of monetary transactions. Instead, account holders in this bank write "Ram-Ram" in a special kind of red ink and deposit it in the bank. The bank considers the sheets of paper with "Ram-Ram" written on them as a deposit of virtues. It is believed that the account holders of this bank get solace and liberation from the cycle of birth and death from the interest earned by them. What makes this bank unique in the world in the last 96 years is the collection of Lors Ram's name, which is handwritten."