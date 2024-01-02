Varanasi: As preparations are going on in full swing for the Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22 in Ayodhya, a member of the Kasera community, who has received several orders to produce utensils made for the special day. Kaseras are categorised as Dalits, who are engaged as 'shilpkars' or artisans.

Varanasi plays an important role as the host of the Pran Pratistha event, PM Narendra Modi, and scholars Laxmikant Dixit and astrologer Ganeshwar hail from the holy city.

Lalu Verma has been asked to deliver a 121-piece set for the programme. He has been working round the clock to prepare water vessels, kamandalas (an oblong water pot), puja thalis and shringis (a ritual vessel for pouring water over a statue of a deity, especially Lord Shiva) for the consecration ceremony.

Verma has been asked to deliver the orders before or on January 15 to the Brahmins for the latter to take them to Ayodhya. The Kasera community which is dominant in the Kashipur area of Varanasi have been adept in constructing puja utensils made of brass, silver, copper and German Silver for generations in the narrow streets of the holy city.

Around 121 Brahmins from across the country will participate in the foundation day celebrations. A group of 50 scholars from Varanasi alone, and others from South India, Maharashtra, and Orissa will perform the rituals here for five days.

Verma said that he has been a potter for 35 years and considers himself extremely lucky and fortunate to have had the opportunity of working for Lord Ram.