Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a family unleashed pet dogs on a team of the Electricity Department who had come to collect pending power dues, and assaulted one of the employees in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday, the employees said. The incident took place in Amba Colony of Bulandhshar.

The employees including Junior Engineer Jyoti Bhaskar Sinha, Sub-Divisional Officer Renu Sharma, driver Irshad and two more employees Sudhir and Iqbal said that they were on routine duty to collect the pending dues under the recently announced power exemption scheme of the government for power theft cases.

JE Jyoti Bhaskar Sharma said that when they entered into the premises of the house of one Rajendra Choudhary at Amba Colony and asked the family to pay the fine, his son Vishal Choudhary flatly refused to pay the fine and started abusing the visiting team. Sharma said that Rajendra Choudhary's wife Kavita Choudhary and their two sons released their pet dogs, which chased the team and bit his hand.

“After this, two youths went inside the house and brought iron rods and sticks. Both of them started beating us and while we tried to escape, they also tried to fire at us with a pistol,” Sharma said. SDO Renu Sharma too said that the family beat and abused the employees for merely being asked to pay their power dues.

She said that the consumer owed Rs 3.57 lakh to the electricity department while the department has announced an exemption for the consumers to pay their dues. City Kotwali Inspector says that the matter is of Bulandshahr Nagar Kotwali area. He said that a FIR has been registered against four people in the case adding that action will be taken as per law.