Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): In a significant development within India's political landscape, voices demanding a return to ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machined (EVMs) have grown louder, citing concerns over transparency and the integrity of electoral processes.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, asserted on Tuesday that the use of ballot papers is crucial for upholding the true spirit of democracy. In a statement, he emphasised that the perception of democracy being fair and transparent is as crucial as its actual practice.

Reddy pointed out that in many advanced democracies across the globe, including the United States and Japan, traditional paper ballots are still the preferred voting method. He urged India to follow suit, questioning the reliability and transparency of EVMs.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "In electoral practices across the world in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs. We too must move towards the same in upholding the true spirit of our democracy."

The credibility of EVMs has become a contentious issue, with several leaders questioning their transparency and susceptibility to manipulation. CPI General Secretary D Raja expressed concerns over the reliability of EVMs, stating that doubts among voters could undermine the sanctity of democratic practices. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also described EVMs as 'black boxes' that lack accountability and transparency.

Criticism has also been directed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its handling of electoral procedures and the use of EVMs. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasised that it is the responsibility of the EC to address public concerns and ensure that the electoral process remains free and fair.

Despite the mounting pressure, the central government has yet to indicate any inclination to revert to ballot papers. The ongoing debate underscores a broader concern about the integrity of electoral practices in India and the role of technology in ensuring fail elections.