West Indies vs Afghanistan | Pooran Overtakes West Indies Legened To Hit Most Sixes For Country

Gros Islet (St Lucia): Nicholas Pooran was on absolute fire when West Indies locked horns against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup group stage game here on Tuesday. Not only that he did surpass West Indies legend Chris Gayle to whack most sixes for the country in the T20Is. The southpaw played an explosive knock of 98 runs from just 53 deliveries laced with six boundaries and eight maximums causing all sorts of troubles for the opposition bowlers.

Coming into the match Pooran had hit 120 sixes in the T20 internationals. Eight sixes were required for the southpaw to shatter the record. The record was scripted in the 11th over when Navi was bowling. He bowled a full-length delivery outside off-stump and Pooran played a slog over deep mid-wicket for a six. The ball sailed into the stands and Gayle’s record was shattered as a result.

Pooran now has 128 sixes from 92 T20I games while Gayle has hit 124 sixes from 79 matches. Evin Lewis is at third place with 111 sixes from 53 matches while all-rounder Kieron Pollard occupies the fourth spot with 99 maximums from 101 matches.

This was not the only record broken during the game but a plethora of records were broken. Following are some of the records broken during the match.

Longest winning streaks for West Indies in T20Is

8* - 2024 7 - 2012-2013 5 - 2017 4 - 2015-2016

Longest winning streaks for WI in T20 World Cups

4* in 2024 3 in 2012 (Champions) 3 in 2014 (Semi-finalists) 3 in 2016 (Champions)

Biggest victory margins for WI in T20Is

134 runs vs Uganda, Guyana, 2024 104 runs vs Afghanistan, Gros Islet, 2024 84 runs vs Pakistan, Mirpur, 2014 74 runs vs Australia, Colombo RPS, 2012 73 runs vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2014

Highest Powerplay scores in T20Is