Frustrated over Pushpa 2 Delay, Fan Threatens Legal Action against Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer

Hyderabad: The anticipation surrounding the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has been palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The initial announcement of an August 15 release date sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, but their joy was short-lived as the makers revealed that the release date has been pushed back to December 6, coinciding with the release of Rashmika Vicky Kaushal's Hindi movie Chhava.

The reason behind this unexpected delay, according to the makers, is the need to complete the remaining shoot and post-production work. With the stakes high and expectations riding on the film, the team is unwilling to compromise on quality. The news has sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some fans expressing their outrage and frustration. One disappointed fan took to X to vent his anger, charging the filmmakers of playing with the audience's emotions and threatening to take legal action to speed up the release.

"The movie was releasing in June 2024. Why this has been shifted to Dec 2024. Is this a joke to the filmmakers. Playing with the emotions of audience. On behalf of Puspha Community i will file a case in Court to release it ASAP," the user wrote. "oh god why you reschedule yr? How many times you are rescheduling #Pushpa2TheRule. this is unfair," wrote another.

On the other hand, some fans have taken a more practical approach, understanding the team's decision to delay the release. They point to the success of Pushpa: The Rise, which was initially slated for an August 2021 release but ultimately hit theatres on December 17, 2021, and it became a blockbuster. One fan drew parallels between the two films, tweeting, "Fire-y Coincidence : #PushpaTheRise was announced for Independence Weekend but released on December 17 and emerged as BLOCKBUSTER. #Pushpa2TheRule was announced for Independence Weekend but releasing on December 6. Signs for #BLOCKBUSTER !?"

As the new release date approaches, fans will be watching with bated breath to see if the December luck will once again work in favour of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.