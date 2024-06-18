International Sushi Day 2024: Celebration Time For Lovers Of Mouth-Watering Japanese Cuisine

New Delhi: International Sushi Day is celebrated on June 18 every year for Japanese cuisine lovers. On this day, they get a chance to explore the traditional Japanese dish Sushi of its different forms like Nigira, Sashimi and Temaki.

Nowadays Sushi food has extensively become popular among foodies and bloggers across the globe. In India, people can get this dish at top places easily and enjoy it whether they are seasoned sushi lovers or newbies. Food lovers often prefer to try different types of sushi which provides them with culinary adventure.

Surprisingly, the dish has made a special place among food lovers along with Indian cuisines, it is commonly found on restaurants’ menus in different cities here.

It is a Japanese dish which is prepared with vinegared rice with some sugar, salt, different ingredients, vegetables and meat or seafood tropical fruits which is served with soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger.

World Sushi Institute said on its website, that in recent years, sushi has become popular in other countries, and its name has come to be synonymous with Japan in many countries around the world.

“About 200 years ago, when there were no refrigerators or ice, Japanese sushi cooking made raw fish delicious and safe to eat. Japanese jobs were based on visual learning, and there was a tendency for even instructors to not give verbal explanations,” it mentioned.

These days a wide range and different types of sushi are available in eateries. Foodies can easily get Nigiri- it provides a great taste and flavour of the fish or shellfish. Sashimi- people who love to get an amazing taste of fish or shellfish can try it once from an authentic restaurant. Maki- it is prepared with rice filling wrapped in seaweed which looks like a sushi roll.

Uramaki- it is similar to maki which is made with rice on the outside and seaweed wrapping. Temaki sushi- it is known as hand-rolled sushi which looks like a cone. This type of sushi is commonly made by Japanese families at home.