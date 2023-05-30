Meerut: A 10-year-old girl was attacked by a Pitbull dog on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The incident took place in the Vaishno Dham Colony, located in the Kankarkheda Police Station area of the city. According to locals, Varnika, who was riding a bicycle outside her house at the Vaishno Dham Colony, located in the Kankarkheda Police Station, was suddenly attacked by a pitbull when its owner took the animal out for a stroll.

The girl, who is the daughter of policeman Sudhir Malik, fell off her bicycle and the pitbull pounced her. The canine attacked her with all ferocity, inflicted severe injuries on her leg and other parts of the body by biting and clawing her at various places. The owner of the dog, Raj Kumar, tried to dissuade it by beating it up with stock. The unconscious girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Concerned residents of the colony, distressed by the pitbull's attack, have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding swift action. The police are now searching for the owner of the Pitbull.

Circle officer, Abhishek Patel, stated that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and preliminary legal action is being taken. A similar incident occurred in the district earlier. A 9-year-old child, who was playing outside the house in Narheda village of Kharkhoda police station area, also met the same fate. later police recovered the pitbull but the owner is still absconding.