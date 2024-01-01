Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) : The Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya is to take place on January 22. During this time, four books of Gita Press will also be presented as gifts to the special guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Sets of these books will be presented to these guests by Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Gita Press management is busy preparing sets of these books. Printing work is also going on in the press. Apart from this, the Gita Press will provide 10 thousand books named Ayodhya Darshan to the Trust as a gift, which will be lovingly presented to the guests attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The most prominent among these books will be Ramank, which will be a special issue of Kalyan magazine of Geeta Press. Ramank, which was printed in the year 1972, is being reprinted afresh by accommodating 50 pictures related to the life of Lord Rama.

Trustee of Gita Press, Devi Dayal Aggarwal told ETV Bharat that on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha, Geeta Press is giving four of its books as a gift. All the officials associated with the trust are very happy to get this opportunity. He said that by January 15, Geeta Press will hand over the management to Books Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.

Devi Dayal said that ten thousand copies of a book named Ayodhya Darshan are being printed, which will be presented by the Trust to the special guests invited to the Pran Pratistha ceremony. It will give complete information about all the tourist places related to Ayodhya. The bundle of four books which will be given to the special guests includes Ayodhya Mahatmya, Ramank, Ayodhya Darshan and Gita Diary.

Ramank is the most special among these books, in which it is being prepared in a new style by making some changes and adding 48 pages and 50 pictures related to the activities of Lord Ram. This will be a book of total 1,024 pages. Dayal said that Geeta Press management has also received an invitation from the Trust to participate in this event, with which it is very happy. He said that whoever is getting this opportunity in life is very fortunate.

Devi Dayal Aggarwal said that amidst the ongoing preparations for the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, this book will be presented along with the Prasad that will be distributed. Through these books, there will be an initiative to provide a comprehensive darshan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The book introduces the history, major temples, pilgrimage sites and cultural importance of Ayodhya. The main thing that is being included in Ramank will be Surya Vanshavali, which was not included in the old special issue.