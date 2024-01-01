Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai gave an 'Akshat' invitation to locals in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22. Speaking to reporters on Monday over the 'Akshat' invitation, Rai said that 'Akshat' is being distributed, urging people to gather in their neighbourhood temples to take part in the celebration of the Ram temple inauguration.

"Our workers are visiting every colony and temple in the country to distribute 'Akshat', urging people to gather in their neighbourhood temples to take part in the celebration of the Ram temple inauguration. This programme will continue till January 15," Rai said. He further asserted that the consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 at 12.20 pm.

"The consecration ceremony will be held at 12.20 pm on January 22. After this, aarti will be performed. Prasad should be distributed to people after the inauguration ceremony," he added. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.