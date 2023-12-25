Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites former Congress MP Khatri to Ramlala consecration on Jan 22

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is distributing invitation letters on a wide scale for the January 22 grand consecration of Ramlala in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Trust is inviting those guests who supported the Ram Mandir movement and have faith in Lord Ram and have made significant contributions in various sectors to the country.

Apart from this, invitations have also started being sent to all those leaders of the opposition parties who have shown faith in Lord Ram. One such leader is former Congress state president Nirmal Khatri, who has also been an MP from Faizabad.

Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has personally visited his residence and given him an invitation letter. After receiving the invitation letter, the former state president of Congress became emotional and while accepting the invitation he said that it is a matter of good fortune for him that he will be able to participate in the Pran Pratistha (consecration) Mahotsav of Lord Ram.

On behalf of Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara and spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sharad Sharma, reached Nirmal Khatri's residence in Moti Bagh, Ayodhya. They honored him with Ram Nami Angavastra and invited him to participate in the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Also they handed over invitation letter to Khatri. During this, Dr. Nirmal Khatri said that the Trust has invited everyone to participate in this sacred Yagya. He accepted this invitation.