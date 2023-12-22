g

Lakhanpur (Jammu and Kashmir) : "I am happy on the opening of Ram Mandir but unfortunately I was not invited," said Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr Farooq Abdullah, while coming from Delhi by road to Jammu, interacted with the media at Lakhanpur of Jammu and Kashmir today. The former CM made a special mention of the Ram Mandir inauguration and gave this comment.

Dr Farooq Abdullah further said that Ram does not belong to only BJP but to the entire world. His comments come at a time when there has been a big hype over the leaders and dignitaries being invited to the January 22 Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya. The government has repeatedly clarified that only those with invites will be allowed to attend the Ram Mandir opening ceremony.

On the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, "I am very sad about the verdict of the Supreme Court on the abrogation of Article 370. Does this mean that they have the right to dissolve the state assemblies and issue presidential order by converting the state into union territory."