Chitrakoot: Five persons, including two children, were killed and six others were injured in a collision between a bus and a Bolero in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Tuesday. The injured were initially admitted to the district hospital but were later referred to Prayagraj after their condition deteriorated.

The accident occurred in Raipura area on the national highway near Bagrehi village. The state transport corporation bus was heading to Prayagraj from Chitrakoot when it collided head-on with a Bolero that was approaching from the opposite direction. There were around 11 passengers in the Bolero of whom, five died on the spot and the remaining six were seriously injured.

On getting information about the incident, a team from Raipura police station reached the spot. District Magistrate Abhishek Anand and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla, supervised the rescue operation and sent the injured to the district hospital for treatment. The impact of the collision was so severe that the Bolero was almost crushed under the bus. The damaged Bolero that had got partially stuck under the bus was lifted after a lot of effort.

Two passengers of the bus had also suffered minor injuries and were sent to their destination by another bus after first aid.

The deceased included two men, a woman and two children. SP Shukla said that an accident case has been registered in which, five persons died after the Bolero they were travelling in collided with a bus. Six other passengers of the Bolero suffered serious injuries while two passengers of the bus got minor injuries, Shukla said.