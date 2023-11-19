Nagaur (Rajasthan) : Five policemen died in a ghastly road accident in Sujangarh Sadar police station area of ​​Churu area in Rajasthan this morning. Two of them died on the spot under the high impact accident while the three others succumbed to serious injuries later. Two others were injured and they were being treated at JLN Hospital in Nagaur.

According to the information, these jawans were going from Khinvsar to Jhunjhunu for providing security at Prime Minister Modi's election meeting to be held in Jhunjhunu. They are part of the huge security arranged for the PM's meeting and they had left Khinvsar early in the morning. The vehicle carrying these policemen hit a trolley.

Treatment of the injured is ongoing in the hospital. The injured include one constable and one head constable, who are undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital in Nagaur. Police say that the car carrying the policemen collided with the truck which was coming in the opposite direction. Because of the head-on collision, five policemen sustained fatal injuries.

Constable Ramkumar of Nagaur JLN Hospital outpost said that seven policemen were going on duty to provide security at the PM Narendra Modi's meeting in Jhunjhunu when the vehicle collided with a trolley on the highway. The accident took place in Sujangarh Sadar police station area of ​​Churu.