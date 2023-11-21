Godhra (Gujarat) : At least four persons were killed and 11 others were injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a stationary bus on a highway near Gadh village in Godhra taluk of Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday, an official said. The deceased included two children, the official said.

The accident took place on Dahod-Godhra highway at around 3.30 am when an Indore-bound bus was undergoing repairs on a roadside after the vehicle stopped due to a technical issue, Godhra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pravinsinh Jaytavat said.

"The driver of another luxury bus coming from Dahod couldn't spot the stationary bus ahead and rammed his vehicle into the parked bus from behind. Four passengers - two women and two children - were killed in the accident," he said. Eleven other passengers received injuries.