Gadwal (Telangana): In a horrendous incident, a woman was charred to death after the bus she was travelling in, caught fire at Jogulamba Gadwala District. The mishap unfolded on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday on Hyderabad- Bengaluru National Highway near Erravalli crossroad.

According to official sources, the Volvo bus of a private travel company carrying around 50 passengers, en route to Chittoor from Hyderabad overturned and caught fire. While almost all passengers managed to escape the fire by jumping out of the windows, the woman could not jump and was caught in the flames. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the woman was charred to death.

Sources said that at least four other passengers were also inured in this accident. Three of them were admitted to a hospital in Gadwal while the fourth one was taken to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Locals informed the police and emergency services about the incident, following which, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused. However, the bus was completely gutted in the incident.