PUNJAB CAR BURNT TO ASHES NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

Ludhiana (Punjab): A car travelling from Ferozepur to Ludhiana caught fire near the Ayali Chowk and was burnt to ashes by the time a fire brigade could reach the spot. The car had two foreign passengers inside it. No casualties have been reported.

As per sources, one survivor jumped out of the car himself while the other was rescued by the locals, who rushed to the spot. Both of them are foreigners of African origin.

Locals noticed huge fumes and a long jam on the highway after the car caught fire following which they alerted the Fire Brigade and the Punjab Police. However, it was too late as the vehicle was reduced to ashes by then. Traffic police swung into action and removed the burnt car to ease traffic woes on the highway.

As per eyewitnesses, the car was riding at an extremely fast speed while taking a turn and hit the divider which set the vehicle on flame. An investigation has been launched to probe the exact cause of the blaze.