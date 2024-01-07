MASSIVE FIRE IN THERMOCOL FACTORY IN FARIDABAD THREE INJURED

Faridabad: Three persons, including a woman, suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storied thermocol factory in Sector 24 here on Sunday afternoon, police said. The blaze broke out around 2.30 pm in the Narendra Polymer Private Limited Company, they added.

The police were informed around 2.40 pm and four vehicles from the fire department were rushed to the spot but as the blaze kept raging, 18 more fire tenders were sent there. Fire tenders from nearby companies have also been engaged in extinguishing the fire. The blaze was continuing till late in the evening.

After getting information about the blaze, Old Faridabad MLA Narender Gupta reached the factory with a police team and the SDM. According to officials, the fire erupted from the rear side of the building where chemicals were kept. Within no time, the flames started spreading, leading to explosions. A female employee Gyanwati, Sandeep Maurya and another worker were injured in the incident and all were rushed to ESI and BK hospitals for treatment, the officials said.

However, not many employees were present in the building as it was an off day, they added. Meanwhile, traffic was diverted from the nearby roads to make way for the fire engines. The police said they have evacuated people from Azad Nagar slum adjacent to the company building and nearby residents have been asked not to come out on the streets.

A senior fire officer said the firefighters are facing challenges due to the constant smoke caused by burning of chemicals. "It was not easy to control this fire with just water. The foam tender was hurriedly called from NTPC. Within no time the fire spread out across all three floors of the company. The height of the water being thrown by the fire department vehicles is only nine metres. A hydraulic platform had to be called in from Gurugram," the officer said.