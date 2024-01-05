TELANGANA MAN POISONS SELF AS ELDER BROTHER PRESSURISES HIM TO RETURN WEDDING EXPENSES

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man died by suicide after he was fed up with continuous harassments by his elder brother in the Chandanagar police station area in Telangana, police said.

Victim Sarath Chary's wife Chandana Srini filed a police complaint against Krishna Chary for abetment of suicide. Sarath died by consuming poison on Thursday.

Sarath, a resident of Serilingampally Taranagar area worked with Krishna, a goldsmith. He got married to Chandana four months ago. At that time, Krishna had arranged the marriage and paid all the expenses, the complainant said.

According to the complaint, recently Krishna and his wife had been pressurising Sarath to repay the expenses. Sarath had returned the gold ornaments that were given by his elder brother some days ago. However, Krishna and his wife continued to harass him for the remaining amount, the complainant added.

A few days ago, Sarath sent away his wife to his in-laws house saying he would take her home after he got a new job and tried to arrange the money. However, Sarath's brother and his wife continued pressurising him to return the money fast and even got angry when Sarath asked for more time. Finally, fed up with the repeated harassments, Sarath consumed poison, his wife complained.